Philippines' Duterte to file candidacy for vice president on Nov 15 - local media

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte will file his candidacy for vice president in the 2022 election by way of substitution on Monday, local media reported on Saturday, quoting his communications secretary. Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, was quoted by GMA News and CNN Philippines, as saying Duterte will register to run for the country's No. 2 job on Nov. 15, the deadline for switching of candidates.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)