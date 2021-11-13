Philippines' Duterte to file candidacy for vice president on Nov 15 - local media
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte will file his candidacy for vice president in the 2022 election by way of substitution on Monday, local media reported on Saturday, quoting his communications secretary. Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, was quoted by GMA News and CNN Philippines, as saying Duterte will register to run for the country's No. 2 job on Nov. 15, the deadline for switching of candidates.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Philippine
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines' Duterte threatens to punish officials for slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations
Duterte daughter quits mayor race as Philippine election deadline looms
Duterte daughter quits mayor race as Philippine election deadline looms
Daughter of Philippines President Duterte joins new political party
Daughter of Philippine President Duterte files candidacy for vice president