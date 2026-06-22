Internet services restored in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag after 12-hour suspension following Nagarasu Gurdwara tensions

Following the tensions triggered by an alleged dispute at the Nagarasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the district administration had suspended internet services on Saturday, which were restored after nearly 12 hours on Sunday. This marks only the third such instance in the 26 years since the formation of Uttarakhand. During the first one-and-a-half decades after the state's creation, no situation arose that necessitated the suspension of internet services to maintain law and order.

Internet services had been temporarily suspended in certain parts of the state on administrative orders and recommendations from the Home Department due to apprehensions of law-and-order disturbances earlier. A large-scale internet shutdown was also imposed in February 2024 following the Banbhoolpura violence in Haldwani. The tensions in Rudraprayag allegedly began as individuals arrived at the Gurdwara on June 20 and created trouble from the outset by fighting and misbehaving with volunteers. Despite the alleged altercation, the Gurdwara authorities allowed them to stay overnight and arranged food for them, according to Baba Beant Singh, granthi of Gurdwara Nagrasu, tasked to manage the Gurdwara.

He alleged that a group of individuals who had been provided shelter and food at the Gurdwara turned violent, assaulted volunteers, vandalised the premises and hurled stones at police personnel and locals from the upper floors of the Gurdwara. "They came here the day before yesterday and started fighting. They started beating and abusing the volunteers. Even then, we let them stay overnight and provided them with food. They started fighting with us again the next morning. Still, we tried to reason with them and make them leave," Singh alleged.

He said that the situation escalated on the morning of June 21 when the group again got into an altercation with the volunteers. He said the Gurdwara management attempted to persuade them to leave peacefully. Singh further alleged that they cut off the water supply to the Gurdwara premises, damaged all solar panels installed on the building and continued vandalising the property throughout the night.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) Vishal Mishra on Monday urged people not to pay heed to rumours claiming that the Gurdwara had been taken over or that a hostage situation had arisen there. However, he acknowledged that a dispute had occurred inside the Gurdwara. He said that the Gurdwara's management committee was functioning peacefully now."A dispute erupted at a Gurdwara in Nagrasu between Nihang Sikhs, the Gurdwara management and the Sikh sevadars who live there. The Ardaas, Langar and prayers at the Gurdwara are all running smoothly and peacefully. The movement of people through the Gurdwara is also continuing normally. No one is facing any problems," DM Mishra told ANI.

"Don't pay attention to rumours that the Gurdwara has been taken over, that someone has been taken hostage, or that any violence has occurred. No such incident has taken place. The Gurdwara's management committee is operating in a completely peaceful environment. There are no problems of any kind," he added. (ANI)