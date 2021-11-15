Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:56 IST
BJP MLA writes to Ghaziabad SSP, complains about cow slaughtering incidents
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police here, to complain about the transfer of an officer and the alleged increase in incidents of cow slaughtering.

According to the MLA from Loni constituency, a Station House Officer (SHO), who was transferred on the orders of SSP Pawan Kumar, was able to control incidents of cow slaughtering.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Uttar Pradesh home department, Gurjar said.

On Thursday, seven people were arrested during a raid at a godown in Behta Hazipur area here over their alleged involvement in cow slaughtering.

“The cases of butchering of cows have increased in the district during your tenure. Despite of punishing the errant police outpost in-charges who are hand in gloves with the slaughterers, they were lauded by you (SSP) even after mine and other Hindu outfit leaders' complaint,” Gurjar said in the letter. SSP Kumar responded to the allegations, saying transfer of officers was ''administrative work''. The allegations levelled in the letter are ''baseless'', he told PTI, adding that the police would perform their duty without being partial.

