Law and order has collapsed in UP: Samajwadi Party leader

PTI | Agra | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:19 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He claimed that custodial deaths are taking place in the state and the public was afraid of approaching the police.

Mishra stressed the SP's main priority if elected to power in Uttar Pradesh next year would be to control the failing law and order situation and focus on providing job opportunities.

The Samajwadi Party leader was in Agra to attend events of the party in the district at various places.

Speaking to reporters in Agra city, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said, ''When the Samajwadi Party government comes to power in the state, we would work on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Because, Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation has collapsed and cases of murder, rapes, dacoity, and other criminal activities are on the rise.'' Mishra added, ''Here the 'goons' are not afraid of the police, but the common people are afraid of police. The public have a fear of visiting the police station. The former governor of Uttarakhand and BJP leader Baby Rani Maurya had also warned people not to visit police stations in UP after 5 pm.'' PTI COR HDA

