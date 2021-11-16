Left Menu

Mamata condoles death of Bangladeshi writer Hasan Azizul Haque

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of renowned Bangladeshi writer Hasan Azizul Haque.Describing the octogenarian novelists death as an irreparable loss to the world of literature, Banerjee extended her condolences to Haques family and friends.Banerjee referred to some of Haques famous books such as Agunpakhi and Naamhin Gotrahin, and remembered that the writer was born in Mangalkot in Purba Bardhaman district and did his schooling there.I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Hasan Azizul Haque.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:04 IST
Mamata condoles death of Bangladeshi writer Hasan Azizul Haque
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of renowned Bangladeshi writer Hasan Azizul Haque.

Describing the octogenarian novelist's death as an irreparable loss to the world of literature, Banerjee extended her condolences to Haque's family and friends.

Banerjee referred to some of Haque's famous books such as 'Agunpakhi' and 'Naamhin Gotrahin', and remembered that the writer was born in Mangalkot in Purba Bardhaman district and did his schooling there.

''I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Hasan Azizul Haque. It's an irreparable loss to the world of literature. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,'' Banerjee said in a statement released by the state secretariat. The writer, who had been suffering from old-age ailments, died at his residence in Rajshahi city of Bangladesh on Sunday night. He was 82.

