Entire Punjab cabinet as part of first delegation to visit Kartarpur Sahib on Nov 18

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that the entire Punjab Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as a part of the first delegation after reopening of Kartarpur corridor, said a press release from Chief Minister Office on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering during a function to mark the death anniversary of former Punjab Minister and Congress stalwart Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa here today, the Chief Minister profusely thanked the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for re-opening the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Channi said that he had personally taken the issue of reopening the corridor with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. He said that this is a joyous occasion for the entire Punjabi community in general and Sikh brethren in particular adding that the entire Punjab Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18. The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government is on the path of resurrection and revolutionary changes are being introduced to provide responsive, transparent and accountable administration in the state. He said that every effort is being made to ensure well being of people by framing pro-people and development-oriented policies. Channi said that already several initiatives have been taken and others are in pipeline.

Paying floral tributes to Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa, the Chief Minister said that the life of this legendary leader is a source of inspiration for millions of people. He said that Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa was a votary of morality, honesty and value-based politics. Channi said that Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa was a popular leader of the masses who served the party and state zealously till his last breath.

Recalling his old ties with Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa, the Chief Minister said he joined the Congress as a primary member when Sardar Randhawa was President of Punjab Congress. He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is carrying forward the supreme legacy of his father. Channi said that Randhawa has inherited lofty ideals of sincerity, hard work, dedication and commitment from his father. (ANI)

