Left Menu

'Where is governance in Rajasthan?': BJP demands education minister's resignation over allegations of bribe for transfers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the recent allegations levelled by teachers of the state against Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra for taking bribes for transfers and demanded his resignation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:46 IST
'Where is governance in Rajasthan?': BJP demands education minister's resignation over allegations of bribe for transfers
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the recent allegations levelled by teachers of the state against Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra for taking bribes for transfers and demanded his resignation. He further questioned, "Where is governance in the state? Has the government taken a leave?"

Some teachers on Tuesday told Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot at an event on Tuesday that they had to pay bribes to get transfers. This happened at a teachers' felicitation programme held in Jaipur, when the Chief Minister in his address questioned the teachers if they had to pay money for transfers and they unanimously responded "yes." Notably, Dostara was also present on the dias.

"The teachers had clearly said that money is being taken for transfers. In such a situation, the education minister should resign on moral grounds. If that does not happen, the Chief Minister should dismiss him. Moreover, an enquiry must be done over this. People in such a noble profession that will guide our future generations have to pay bribes for their transfers," said the BJP leader. Slamming the Congress, Rathore said, "Robbery, atrocities against women and dalits are being committed in the state. Today it is being asked publicly whether money is being given for transfer and all the teachers are saying that yes. The Chief Minister and the Education Minister are sitting on the same platform."

He also said that the ministers in the government are hungry for power. "Where is the governance in Rajasthan? Has the government gone on leave? You have to come to power just because you want to keep the chair. There is open loot. Everyone knows that whether it is a minister or whoever has responsibilities has a free-hand while the common public is being looted. This should not take place in Rajasthan," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021