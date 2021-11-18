Left Menu

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on three-day visit to Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:47 IST
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on three-day visit to Singapore
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived here on an official three-day visit during which he will call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and will hold a series of meetings with other senior ministers, the Indian High Commission said.

Earlier this morning, Dr Jaishankar met Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

''Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Had a constructive discussion on global and regional economic priorities and the deeper collaborations we must build,'' wrote Tharman in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Jaishankar will also be speaking on a panel ''Greater Power Competition: The Emerging World Order'' at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum on Friday.

The High Commission said that the external affairs minister arrived here on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021