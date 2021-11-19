Left Menu

Georgia proposes to move hunger-striking Saakashvili to military hospital

The health and life of Saakashvili will be maximally protected by the state." Georgia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that Saakashvili, 53, was being mistreated by other inmates in a prison hospital and needed to be moved to intensive care to avoid the risk of heart failure, internal bleeding and coma after more than a month and a half on hunger strike.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:10 IST
Georgia proposes to move hunger-striking Saakashvili to military hospital
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgian authorities have proposed to move hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a military hospital in the city of Gori, a justice ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, amid mounting concerns for his health.

The spokeswoman said she did not know when the transfer would take place. She said Saakashvili, who has demanded to be taken to a civilian hospital, had the right to refuse. The Sputnik Georgia news service quoted Justice Minister Rati Bregadze as saying: "Now everything depends on him... The health and life of Saakashvili will be maximally protected by the state."

Georgia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that Saakashvili, 53, was being mistreated by other inmates in a prison hospital and needed to be moved to intensive care to avoid the risk of heart failure, internal bleeding, and coma after more than a month and a half on hunger strike. The former president was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning from exile to rally the opposition on the eve of local elections. He faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abusing his office during his 2004-2013 presidency, charges he rejects as politically motivated.

The United States on Thursday urged Georgia to treat him "fairly and with dignity" and it was closely following his situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021