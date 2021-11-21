Arvind Kejriwal to embark on two-day Punjab tour from November 22

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start 'Mission Punjab' from Moga with a big announcement on November 22. In view of the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programs for Punjab and its people.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Sunday, AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that from Monday, November 22, Kejriwal will come to Punjab on a two-day tour to launch 'Mission Punjab'. He said that during his two-day Punjab tour, Kejriwal will also make a big announcement for Punjab and Punjabis during the party program in Moga on Monday.

After this, he will take part in a meeting organised by the party in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, November 23, Kejriwal will attend the party's programme after addressing a press conference in Amritsar. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

