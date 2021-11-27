Left Menu

UK in stronger position to tackle COVID variant, says PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:11 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday Britain was still in a "much, much stronger position" to tackle the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant because of its vaccination programme.

"There's nothing that we've announced tonight that changes for the position for hospitality and ... I believe that as a result of the vaccination programme and of the booster programme that is going very, very fast now that the UK is in a much, much stronger position," he told a news conference.

"And it's in order to retain that strong position that we're taking the sensible precautionary steps that we are taking today."

