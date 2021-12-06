DRDO installed 931 Oxygen PSA plants during COVID-19 pandemic: Govt

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has installed 931 oxygen pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

In his written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said, ''A total of 931 PSA plants have been installed by DRDO under PM Cares Fund at 869 sites during COVID-19 pandemic.'' Out of the 931 plants, 103 have been established in Uttar Pradesh, 62 in Tamil Nadu, 56 in Madhya Pradesh, 49 in West Bengal, and 48 in Rajasthan, the minister said.

