Left Menu

U.S. blacklists individual allegedly providing support to Israeli investor Gertler

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo national it accused of providing support to Israeli investor Dan Gertler in action aimed at targeting corruption linked to the mining magnate blacklisted by the United States. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it designated Alain Mukonda, accusing him of making payments into proxy bank accounts for Gertler following his designation in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:47 IST
U.S. blacklists individual allegedly providing support to Israeli investor Gertler

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo national it accused of providing support to Israeli investor Dan Gertler in action aimed at targeting corruption linked to the mining magnate blacklisted by the United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it designated Alain Mukonda, accusing him of making payments into proxy bank accounts for Gertler following his designation in 2017. The Treasury said Mukonda made cash deposits totaling between $11 million and $13.5 million into accounts of companies he incorporated that ultimately belong to Gertler's family. The Treasury also blacklisted 12 companies linked to or associated with Mukonda in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gibraltar.

"Treasury is committed to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s anti-corruption efforts by going after those that abuse the political system for economic gain and unfairly profit from the Congolese state," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in the statement. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.

Gertler denies any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021