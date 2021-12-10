Left Menu

U.S. House Jan 6 panel moves toward contempt charge against Meadows

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 03:46 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Thursday it was moving toward holding Mark Meadows, who served as former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, in contempt of Congress.

The Select Committee said it would hold a business meeting on Monday to vote on a report recommending the full House cite Meadows for contempt of Congress and refer him for federal prosecution.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

