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Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Construction

A U.S. judge has temporarily stopped President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project pending congressional approval. The National Trust for Historic Preservation's lawsuit claims Trump overstepped authority. The Justice Department is appealing, with Trump defending the project as privately funded and ahead of schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:46 IST
Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Construction
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A U.S. judge has halted the construction of President Donald Trump's planned $400 million ballroom at the White House, pending congressional approval. The order is a response to a lawsuit by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, arguing Trump exceeded his authority by demolishing the historic East Wing without congressional consent.

Judge Richard Leon's ruling impedes further progress on the 90,000-square-foot project, seen as a defining addition to Trump's presidency. While the Justice Department has appealed Leon's decision, Trump maintains that the ballroom is privately funded, on budget, and on schedule, dismissing criticism from the National Trust.

The National Trust's lawsuit challenges both the ballroom and alterations at Washington's Kennedy Center. Leon emphasized the lack of federal law granting Trump authority for such construction, underscoring the White House's custodial rather than proprietary nature. The decision forms part of a broader discussion around modernizing White House infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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