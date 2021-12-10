Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajaji on his birth anniversary

Noting that Sardar Patel was an ardent well-wisher of Rajaji, as he was fondly known, Modi posted a letter the countrys first home minister had written to him when he took over as the Governor General of India.Tributes to Shri C.

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajaji on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter and statesman C Rajagopalachari on his 143rd birth anniversary, saying he is remembered for his contributions to the freedom struggle, administrative and intellectual prowess.

Noting that Sardar Patel was an ardent well-wisher of Rajaji, as he was fondly known, Modi posted a letter the country's first home minister had written to him when he took over as the Governor General of India.

''Tributes to Shri C. Rajagopalachari on his Jayanti. He is remembered for his contributions to the freedom struggle, administrative and intellectual prowess. Sharing a glimpse of Rajaji taking oath as Governor General and the notification of him being awarded the Bharat Ratna,'' the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

He was a widely-admired statesman, Modi added.

A close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajagopalachari held various positions in the government and later founded Swatantra Party, which opposed the Congress promoted socialism and statism.

The party promoted market-based economy, a vision far ahead of its time. The party, however, faded out after his death in 1972.

