2nd phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in 4 districts of Rajasthan to be held on Sunday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:09 IST
Voting for the second phase of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan will be held on Wednesday.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday. The Election Commission has made all necessary arrangements for free, fair, peaceful and secure voting, he added.

In the second phase, over 12.72 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the four districts, Mehra said in a statement, adding that elections will be held for 240 wards of 12 panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishad constituencies.

He said 827 candidates are in the fray for panchayat samiti seats, while two have been elected unopposed. A total of 1,580 polling stations have been set up for the second phase, Mehra added.

In the first phase, voter turnout was recorded at 64.35 per cent.

Voting for the third phase will be held on December 18, and counting of votes will take place on December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

