Rawat accuses BJP of taking credit for schemes launched during his tenure as CM

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:29 IST
Congress poll campaign head for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Sunday accused the BJP government in the state of stopping all developmental work in the state and taking credit for all the schemes implemented by the previous Congress government.

''Such government is not good for the people and needs to be voted out in the forthcoming elections of the state,'' Rawat said addressing a public meeting in Moonakot as part of the party's 'Bhajpai dhol ki pol khol' (expose BJP) campaign.

''During our government, we had launched schemes to promote local grains like ‘Madua’ and pulses like ‘Gahat’ to empower local farmers but the BJP government has stopped all these schemes, '' he said.

In his short speech, the Congress leader sought to assure the gathering that after coming to power in the state, the Congress will begin the process of recruitment at all posts lying vacant under the BJP rule and will encourage promote women to begin and promote cottage and small scale entrepreneurs in villages.

“If people give their blessings to the Congress, it will accord priority to the development of border districts as it had done during its previous tenure,” Rawat said. Besides Rawat, senior party leader Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, Manish Khanduri, Jeet Ram and Ranjit Singh Rawat also addressed the rally.

