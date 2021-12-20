Left Menu

Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledges to support BJP-led Assam government, Chief Minister hails decision

Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledged to support the Assam government politically, and the move was welcomed by BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:55 IST
Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledges to support BJP-led Assam government, Chief Minister hails decision
Cong MLA Sashi Kanta Das pleges to support Assam government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledged to support the Assam government politically, and the move was welcomed by BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. Das, however, has not joined the BJP yet.

"Moved by PM Narendra Modi's vision of development, MLA of Raha of Congress, Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam government politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I and BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita hail this decision," tweeted the Chief Minister. Das also addressed the reporters after meeting the Chief Minister. He said, "I met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over certain development projects related to his constituency and am still a member of the Congress.

Das added, "Meeting the Chief Minister of the state does not mean I will join the BJP. I met him because I want development in my constituency." He added that just because he was from the opposition no rule bars him from meeting the CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021