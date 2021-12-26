Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Dharmendra Pradhan meets BJP leaders; wooing Brahmin voters on agenda

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a meeting of state ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs is underway at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in the national capital to chalk out strategies to woo Brahmin voters, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:32 IST
UP Assembly polls: Dharmendra Pradhan meets BJP leaders; wooing Brahmin voters on agenda
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a meeting of state ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs is underway at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in the national capital to chalk out strategies to woo Brahmin voters, said sources. Dharmendra Pradhan is the BJP's election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state ministers Shrikant Sharma, Satish Dwivedi, Brijesh Pathak, Anand Swaroop Shukla, Jitin Prasada and others are present at the meeting. Apart from these, BJP MPs Haridwar Dubey and Rita Bahuguna Joshi are also attending the meeting. BJP had earlier held Brahmin Sammelans amidst the reports of the Brahmin community's resentment with the party. The party has engaged its team of Brahmin leaders to reinforce the confidence of the community. Today's meeting is significant in this regard, sources added.

According to sources, discussions are being held to seek Bharmin community voters support for the BJP and Pradhan is collecting feedback from the leaders in this regard. The leaders will chalk out the roadmap and strategy to woo the community. Among the key agenda of the meeting is how to establish an outreach with the community and inform them about the welfare works done for the community by the Centre and state governments. Some of these welfare works include 10 per cent reservation for the general category, protection of culture, renovation of temples and security of Brahmin daughters, sources added.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021