Midnight Diplomacy: Putin's Key Dialogue with U.S. Envoys

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced that President Putin had significant late-night talks with three U.S. envoys at the Kremlin. Dmitriev and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov represented Russia in these discussions. The details of the meeting remain undisclosed, with Dmitriev posting a brief update on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 06:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic turn of diplomatic events, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced that President Vladimir Putin engaged in crucial late-night talks with three U.S. envoys at the Kremlin. The meeting, marked by its urgency and importance, hints at ongoing intense interactions between the two nations.

Dmitriev, participating on the Russian side alongside Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, provided a glimpse into the proceedings, albeit without substantial details. The presence of key figures underscores the strategic significance of the dialogue, as global eyes watch closely.

The specifics of the conversation remain under wraps, with Dmitriev choosing to share limited information on the social media platform X. This cryptic revelation leaves the international community in anticipation of potential shifts in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

