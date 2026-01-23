Midnight Diplomacy: Putin's Key Dialogue with U.S. Envoys

In a dramatic turn of diplomatic events, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced that President Vladimir Putin engaged in crucial late-night talks with three U.S. envoys at the Kremlin. The meeting, marked by its urgency and importance, hints at ongoing intense interactions between the two nations.

Dmitriev, participating on the Russian side alongside Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, provided a glimpse into the proceedings, albeit without substantial details. The presence of key figures underscores the strategic significance of the dialogue, as global eyes watch closely.

The specifics of the conversation remain under wraps, with Dmitriev choosing to share limited information on the social media platform X. This cryptic revelation leaves the international community in anticipation of potential shifts in bilateral relations.

