Shockwaves in Minnesota: The Impact of ICE Detentions on a Community

U.S. immigration officials have detained at least four children in the Minneapolis suburb of Columbia Heights, including a five-year-old boy, according to school officials and a family lawyer. The lawyer is challenging the government narrative presented by Vice President JD Vance regarding the detention.

The detentions come amid President Donald Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, which has deployed thousands of federal law enforcement officers to the area. This increased presence has stirred fear among residents who have witnessed the dramatic detentions and have organized protests in response.

Witnesses described the moment ICE agents, clad in masks, took the father of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, using the boy as leverage to coax his mother from their home. The incident has heightened anxieties in Columbia Heights, as local leaders and residents express frustration and demand answers from federal agencies.

