J-K's mainstream political leaders greet people on New Year's Eve

Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream political leaders on Friday greeted people on New Year's Eve and expressed hope that 2022 would usher in an era of peace and stability in the union territory.

While National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said he hoped that the people would stand up against communalism and inequality with fortitude, J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said he looked forward to a year of prosperity.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said he hoped that the will of the people would prevail in 2022.

Farooq Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said, ''I extend my warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, hoping that we will stand up against communalism, inequality, injustice and oppression with fortitude and spirit of camaraderie.'' His son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah also extended New Year's greeting to the people of J&K and Ladakh.

''Let's all pray that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, in all our rich diversity, unite to work towards a collective goal of restoration of our abridged democratic and constitutional rights. May the spirit of unity guide our efforts,'' Omar Abdullah said.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah tweeted that 2021 had been a ''pretty pathetic'' year.

''As the sun sets on 2021 I'm happy to see the back of this year. I know there are always blessings to be counted but it's been a pretty pathetic one, all things considered. Here's hoping next year is better. Wish you all good health & much happiness in 2022,'' he said.

In his message, J&K Congress president Mir expressed hope that 2022 would usher in an era of peace, stability and prosperity in the union territory.

''We all should expect and hope for a wonderful year 2022 and pray to the Almighty for a safe, sound and peaceful New Year. I hope the year 2022 will bring serene (serenity) and prosperity to people of Jammu & Kashmir and rest of the country,'' he said.

Peoples Conference chief Lone took to Twitter to greet people.

''A happy New Year. May the New Year usher in hope especially for the people of Kashmir, who have valid reasons to feel hopeless. May it bring dignity. May it bring empowerment. May the will of people prevail. Voice of people is the voice of God. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,'' he tweeted.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said welcoming the New Year begins with reflecting on the accomplishments and failures of the past year and resolving to make the collective future better and harmonious.

''We as the people of J&K have witnessed many hardships in the past year. May it be the wrath of Covid-19 Pandemic or the feeling of disempowerment in absence of a democratically elected government. But I want to assure that with our sincere efforts, while shunning all the communal, ethnic or linguistic disparities, we as the people of J&K and citizens of India will rise and shine to a new future,'' he said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also greeted people on New Year's Eve.

''May 2022 be the best year of your life. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy New Year,'' he said.

