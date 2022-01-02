Left Menu

Kerala govt's intervention in proposal of awarding D.Litt. to President Kovind an insult to state: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that the Kerala government's intervention in the proposal of awarding Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) to the President has brought insult to the state of Kerala.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:26 IST
V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, here in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan said, "Kerala government's intervention in the proposal of awarding Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) to the President has brought insult to the state of Kerala. They should clarify what disqualification of the President has prompted them to intervene in this issue."

He added, "The governor has every right like any citizen of this country recommending anybody for a D lit degree. So the governor has not committed any violation of the law. opposition leader should study and understand the rules in detail." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

