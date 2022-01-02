Following are the top stories at 9.55 pm: NATION DEL54 PM-UP-2ND LD RALLY Yogi govt now plays ‘jail-jail’ with criminals in UP, stopping their games: PM Meerut: Hitting out at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said gangsters and criminals used to play their own games here earlier but the Yogi Adityanath government now plays ''jail-jail'' with them.

DEL61 2NDLD STAMPEDE Vaishno Devi shrine: Authorities announce steps to decongest, over 15000 pilgrims visit on Sunday Katra: A day after the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi hill shrine, authorities on Sunday tightened arrangements with full deployment of security personnel and announced a slew of steps to prevent any congestion at the temple complex as the rush of pilgrims continued. By Tariq Sofi DEL58 LD APP Outrage mounts over 'Bulli Bai'' app, NCW seeks expedited action, IT minister says working with police New Delhi/Mumbai: As outrage mounted over a dodgy app that has posted pictures of Muslim women, including many prominent personalities, ''for auction'', IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the government is working with police in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter and the National Commission for Women too stepped in.

DEL56 RAHUL-CHINA Respond to China on Galwan: Rahul Gandhi to Govt New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ''break the silence'' over Chinese ''incursions'' in the Galwan region of eastern Ladakh.

DEL23 PM-UP-SPORTS-UNIV PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut Meerut (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

DEL43 PAR PANEL-LD WOMEN Par panel that will examine bill to raise legal age of marriage has one woman member out of 31 New Delhi: The parliamentary panel assigned to examine the landmark bill which seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 has only one woman MP out of 31 members. By Jatin Takkar DEL57 VACCINATION-LD TARGETS India's Covid vaccination programme one of world's most successful: Govt New Delhi: India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world, the Union health ministry said on Sunday and termed as misleading some media reports that claimed the country has missed its COVID-19 inoculation targets.

DEL32 VACCINATION-CHILDREN-MINISTER Take measures to avoid mixing-up of vaccines: Health min to states on 15-18 age grp vaccination New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said states and union territories should take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of Covid vaccines during administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group.

DEL22 RAIL-TATKAL-REVENUE In pandemic-hit 2020-21, rlys earned over Rs 500 cr from Tatkal, premium Tatkal tickets New Delhi: The Railways earned Rs 403 crore from tatkal ticket charges, an additional Rs 119 crore from premium tatkal tickets, and Rs 511 crore from dynamic fares during 2020-21, even as much of its operations remained suspended through most of the year due to the Covid pandemic, revealed an RTI reply. By Ananya Sengupta DEL20 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Covid cases rising but most patients asymptomatic, have mild symptoms; hospitalisation low: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said though the capital is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of daily cases and active cases of coronavirus, there is no need to panic as most patients are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and do not need hospitalisation. DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Omicron tally in India rises to 1,525 New Delhi: A total of 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 560 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.

CAL13 WB-LD ALL COVID-RESTRICTIONS COVID surge: Bengal shuts schools, colleges; restricts flights from Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata: As Covid infections rose nearly 12-fold in just seven days, the West Bengal government brought back stricter curbs on Sunday shutting all educational institutions from Monday and restricting flights from the country's capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai besides asking all offices to operate with a half their workforce.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-NEET-LD EWS Centre tells SC that it has decided to retain Rs 8 lakh income criteria for determining EWS New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it has decided to accept the recommendation of a three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of Rs 8 lakh or less.

BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-PEGASUS-SC TECHNICAL PANEL SC-appointed panel urges citizens with Pegasus-infected devices to contact it by Jan 7 New Delhi: The technical committee appointed by the Supreme Court issued a public notice on Sunday asking citizens to come forward and contact the panel if they suspected that their mobile devices were infected by Pegasus malware.

FOREIGN FGN16 BANGLA-LD TEMPLES B'desh police registers complaints over alleged desecration of three temples Dhaka: Police have registered complaints over alleged desecration of three temples in Bangladesh as the members of the minority Hindu community staged protests demanding the arrest of culprits behind the incident in Lalmonirhat district, bordering India, a media report said on Sunday.

