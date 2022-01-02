Harish Rawat's son, daughter defy Congress' 'one family, one ticket' formula, seeks tickets to contest Uttarakhand polls

Left Menu

Even after reiterating on several occasions that the 'one family, one ticket' formula will be applied in Congress party, children of veteran leader Harish Rawat are looking at the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly elections with high hopes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:40 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Even after reiterating on several occasions that the 'one family, one ticket' formula will be applied in Congress party, children of veteran leader Harish Rawat are looking at the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly elections with high hopes. Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat (who presently holds the position of Mahila Congress national general secretary) has sought party tickets from three different Assembly seats out of 11 in Haridwar constituency from the AICC screening committee for Uttarakhand,a senior party leader involved in the screening committee meetings told ANI.

Rawat's son Virendra has sought a ticket from one seat while another son Anand has expressed his desire to contest the state Assembly elections. Avinash Pandey heads the AICC screening committee for Uttarakhand which also includes Devendra Yadav, Ganesh Godiyal, Harish Rawat, Rajesh Dharmani and Pritam Singh.

Notably, Virendra has submitted an application for one of the seats on which Anupama has applied, sources said. Apart from Harish Rawat's children, the offspring of many political heavyweights are eyeing poll tickets.

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat on December 24 announced that he will be leading the Uttarakhand elections as the chairman of the campaign committee. Sumit Hridayesh, son of late Congress leader Indira Hridayesh has expressed his desire for a ticket to contest the elections. Meanwhile, Pritam Singh, who is Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, has also sought a ticket for his son Abhishek.

Yashpal Arya's son Sanjiv also wants to fight the election. Notably, both of them rejoined the ranks of Congress after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

