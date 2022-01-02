Left Menu

Channi updates Sonia Gandhi on Punjab's COVID-19 preparedness

02-01-2022
Channi updates Sonia Gandhi on Punjab's COVID-19 preparedness
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday called up Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi seeking an update on the state's preparedness to combat the Covid pandemic, especially in the wake of the Omicron scare.

She said there should be no complacency and concerted efforts should be made to efficiently face any possibility of emergency.

Channi apprised Gandhi that he was constantly monitoring the situation with the health, medical education and research and other departments to put in place all requisite health and medical infrastructure to effectively tackle any emergency.

The Congress president shared her concern over the surge in Covid cases throughout the country and asked the Channi government to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the Covid pandemic especially, according to an official statement here.

Channi apprised Gandhi that testing has been intensified while primary and secondary medical services have been ramped up to provide the best possible treatment to Covid patients.

The overall situation in the state was under control and people were being sensitised to take all precautionary measures to check further spread of the virus, the chief minister said.

He said all-out efforts are being made to arrange sufficient medicines, ventilators and oxygen in case of any emergent situation, the statement mentioned. Channi said he has already directed the chief secretary to be in touch with all deputy commissioners to meticulously review the current situation daily and brief him accordingly to keep a close tab over the pandemic scenario.

