TN CM launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for school children

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged people to diligently follow precautions and the government's instructions on COVID-19 and its variants, particularly the highly transmissible Omicron and said face mask and vaccine serve to protect one from the infection for now.

Launching a COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 15 to 18 years age group at a government school here, the Chief Minister appealed for increased public participation to achieve cent percent vaccine coverage to keep the virus away.

''I do not wish to cause trepidation. Experts say the Omicron variant, which has emerged as a new threat, is highly transmissible though its impact is less severe compared to previous COVID variants. So, face-mask and vaccine against Coronavirus would serve as a shield to protect us now,'' the Chief Minister said.

The Omicron has emerged as a threat when Tamil Nadu had succeeded in considerably reducing the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities and ensured that the economy was revived, he said. Worldwide, the Omicron cases were rising and in our country, Kerala and Maharashtra were seeing many cases. ''Tamil Nadu may also witness an increase in cases. So, I appeal to you to wear a face mask, maintain social distance, and get vaccinated. Even those aged 60 years and above should get two doses of vaccine,'' Stalin said. ''I appeal to you not only as of the Chief Minister but also one among you, as your family member. Please get vaccinated and extend your cooperation to the government in ensuring the state emerges as first in the country to veer away from coronavirus,'' he said.

Tamil Nadu hopes to administer the jabs to about 33.46 lakh school children in a month. The inoculation program, launched as per the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of covering beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 years age group, will be held on the premises of schools to ensure the school students avail themselves of the shots without requiring to travel to any health camp. Ministers including Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, and Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Dr. J Radhakrishnan, and other officials participated in the camp launched by the Chief Minister at the government school at Saidapet here.

The potential beneficiaries born in 2007 or earlier who will be eligible for vaccination will be administered Covaxin. The students can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or get inoculated by furnishing ID proof.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)