BJP wants murder charge pressed against former councillor

Erode TN Jan 3 PTI More than 100 BJP members assembled in front of the Erode district police office on Monday to submit a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police Sasimohan seeking to press murder charge against a former councillor belonging to the DMK.The former Councillor Easwaramurthy had three days ago allegedly attacked a BJP activist, who was a tailor by professsion, for leaving the DMK and joining the saffron party, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:57 IST
Erode (TN) Jan 3 (PTI): More than 100 BJP members assembled in front of the Erode district police office on Monday to submit a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police Sasimohan seeking to press murder charge against a former councillor belonging to the DMK.

The former Councillor Easwaramurthy had three days ago allegedly attacked a BJP activist, who was a tailor by professsion, for leaving the DMK and joining the saffron party, police said. The tailor was attacked with a stone and he fell down. He was taken to his house by his friends, where he died a day later, the police said. On learning this, th BJP activists sought action against the former Councillor and wanted a murder case filed against him, they said. In the meantime, the police, citing the autopsy report, said the tailor had died of heart attack and not because of the attack on him by Easwaramurthy.

