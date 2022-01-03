Karnataka Minister, Congress MP get into fight at Ramanagara event in presence of CM Bommai

In a dramatic turn of events at a public function in Karnataka's Ramanagara, Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into an altercation on stage over some development work, in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. At the event organized by the government, Bommai had unveiled the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was his first visit to Ramanagara after becoming chief minister.

The fight broke out when Suresh objected to Narayan's speech. As Congress MP charged towards Narayan, security and police personnel intervened. Suresh was joined by Congress' Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi and he went on to snatch the mike to stop the minister from speaking. Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest.

Speaking soon after, Bommai said that he had come to contribute to the development and urged the people not to mix politics with development. (ANI)

