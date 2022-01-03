Left Menu

Administration system collapsed, unemployment rose in last 5 yrs under BJP rule: Harish Rawat

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday alleged that the state has witnessed a collapsed administration system and rising unemployment under the leadership of three Chief Ministers in the last five years during the Bharatiya Janata Party's tenure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:16 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday alleged that the state has witnessed a collapsed administration system and rising unemployment under the leadership of three Chief Ministers in the last five years during the Bharatiya Janata Party's tenure. Speaking to ANI, here in New Delhi, Rawat said, "Uttarakhand has seen 3 CMs in the last 5 yeats under BJP rule. The administration system has collapsed. Unemployment is on rising."

"People are suffering from inflation, corruption has become a system of governance. It's time to change the system," added Rawat. Uttarakhand is due to go to the Assembly polls early this year. (ANI)

