Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, condition stable

The Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo said in its note that he was admitted there in the early hours of Monday due to an intestinal obstruction. "He is in stable condition, undergoing treatment and will be re-evaluated this morning by Doctor Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo's team.

Reuters | Brasília | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:29 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, condition stable
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with an intestinal blockage but is in stable condition, the hospital said in a medical note.

The president's office said earlier that he had been suffering abdominal pain. The Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo said in its note that he was admitted there in the early hours of Monday due to intestinal obstruction.

"He is in stable condition, undergoing treatment, and will be re-evaluated this morning by Doctor Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo's team. At the moment, there is no forecast for him being discharged," it said. TV network Globo showed images of Bolsonaro walking down the stairs of the presidential plane after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30 a.m. (0430 GMT) He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, Globo said.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times since he was stabbed during his presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2021, he was taken to Vila Nova Star due to an intestinal blockage after suffering from chronic hiccups. Bolsonaro had been vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022