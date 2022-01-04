Left Menu

TMC appoints Rajya Sabha MP and ex-MLA as party's Goa unit co-in-charge

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC on Monday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and another senior leader from Bengal, Sourav Chakraborty, as the party's Goa unit co-in-charge.

Dev quit the Congress and joined the TMC in August last year.

She was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal mid-September.

In November, the TMC appointed Mahua Moitra as its Goa unit in-charge.

''Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Smt. Sushmita Dev (Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha) and Dr Sourav Chakraborty (Ex-MLA, Alipurduar) as the State co-in-charges of the AITC Goa unit with immediate effect (sic),'' a statement issued by the party said.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Goa sometime this year.

