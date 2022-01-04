TMC appoints Rajya Sabha MP and ex-MLA as party's Goa unit co-in-charge
- Country:
- India
The TMC on Monday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and another senior leader from Bengal, Sourav Chakraborty, as the party's Goa unit co-in-charge.
Dev quit the Congress and joined the TMC in August last year.
She was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal mid-September.
In November, the TMC appointed Mahua Moitra as its Goa unit in-charge.
''Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Smt. Sushmita Dev (Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha) and Dr Sourav Chakraborty (Ex-MLA, Alipurduar) as the State co-in-charges of the AITC Goa unit with immediate effect (sic),'' a statement issued by the party said.
Elections are scheduled to be held in Goa sometime this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal govt is run by a company, not people, says Tripura Chief Minister
I-T Department conducts searches on two West Bengal-based firms
3 died, over 30 injured in fire incident in West Bengal's Haldia
Don't consider this as election: West Bengal BJP chief on TMC's victory in KMC polls
At least two killed, over 30 injured in fire at IOC refinery in West Bengal's Haldia: Police.