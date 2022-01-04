Left Menu

France's Le Maire sees no risk of Omicron paralysing the economy

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:23 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said although the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some sectors there was no risk of it "paralyzing" the economy.

Le Maire also told RTL radio he was sticking to a forecast of 4% growth for France's GDP in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

