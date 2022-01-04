France's Le Maire sees no risk of Omicron paralysing the economy
Updated: 04-01-2022 12:31 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said although the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some sectors there was no risk of it "paralyzing" the economy.
Le Maire also told RTL radio he was sticking to a forecast of 4% growth for France's GDP in 2022.
