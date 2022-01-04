Brazil's Bolsonaro will not need surgery on gut blockage linked to stabbing

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery after being hospitalized for an intestinal obstruction that has now been cleared, his medical team said in a note on Tuesday. The blockage was Bolsonaro's latest complication from a 2018 stabbing.

According to the note, Bolsonaro showed "satisfactory" clinical improvement and will start a liquid diet on Tuesday. Doctors inserted a nasogastric tube right after his hospitalization. Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital, where the far-right leader was admitted in the early hours of Monday suffering from abdominal pain, said there was still no timeframe for him being discharged.

The decision not to operate on Bolsonaro came after he was re-evaluated by his doctor, Antonio Macedo, who was vacationing in the Bahamas and arrived in Sao Paulo on Tuesday morning. Bolsonaro has undergone a series of emergency operations since being knifed during a campaign event in September 2018.

The Brazilian president said on Twitter on Monday that he started feeling unwell on Sunday after lunch. He had been vacationing in the southern state of Santa Catarina and was urgently taken to Sao Paulo by plane. Bolsonaro noted it was his second hospitalization "with the same symptoms" in a few months. In July 2021, he was taken to the Vila Nova Star for an intestinal blockage after suffering chronic hiccups.

Bolsonaro has been in power since 2019 and plans to stand for re-election as president in a vote scheduled for October this year.

