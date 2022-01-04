Left Menu

Over 15k held since late Nov for flouting prohibition : Nitish

More than 15,000 people have been arrested in less than two months for flouting prohibition in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday.He revealed the statistic at a public meeting in this central Bihar district which he visited as part of a Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan against liquor consumption, dowry and child marriage.The figure is of the period between November 26 last year and January 2 this year.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:25 IST
''The figure is of the period between November 26 last year and January 2 (this year). During the period, 13,013 cases were registered, 2.31 lakh litres of country liquor and 3.55 lakh litres of IFML were seized. Besides, 2072 vehicles were impounded,'' he said.

The crackdown followed hooch tragedies around Deepawali that claimed more than 40 lives.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April, 2016 in keeping with a promise the chief minister had made to women of Bihar ahead of the Assembly election held the previous year.

Kumar lamented that many ''vidvaan'' (intellectuals) disapproved of consumption of liquor and quoted a WHO report to stress the health hazards that drinking posed.

He also touched upon the evils of dowry and child marriage and welcomed the Centre's move to raise the marriageable age for girls from 18 to 21 years.

The chief minister also said that some restrictions may come into force in Bihar on account of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Announcement to the effect will be made on Wednesday after a review of the situation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

