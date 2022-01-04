Capping number of guests at weddings at 50 'impractical': Sahasrabuddhe to Maha govt

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying the restriction on number of guests at weddings at 50 is ''impractical and oppressive''.

The Maharashtra government had issued Covid guidelines on December 30 that, among other restrictions, also imposed curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals. ''Family functions such as wedding ceremonies are planned well in advance. To cap the number of guests at such functions at 50 puts a spanner in the overall planning and economic factors,'' Sahasrabuddhe said in his letter.

The Rajya Sabha member urged Thackeray to increase the guest limit at such functions to 100.

''If visitors at malls and beaches can be capped at 50 per cent, it is inappropriate to cap the number of guests at wedding functions at 50,'' he said.

Family members attending weddings are usually more than 50, Sahasrabuddhe said, adding that the government should take a comprehensive view and allow 100 guests at such functions with proper Covid protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)