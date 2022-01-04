Five-member committee probing Bhiwani mining site incident

A five-member fact-finding committee is probing the Dadam mining site accident in which five people died and two were injured following a landslide, an official said on Tuesday.

The committee is headed by Bhiwani Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Phogat said.

''It will conduct an in-depth probe and go into details whether all safety and other norms were being adhered to,'' he said.

The debris clearing operations are nearing completion, Phogat added.

Officials had earlier said that the rescue operations were kept up to clear the debris and to rule out the possibility of any other person being trapped there.

However, by Tuesday evening no other person was found trapped, they said.

After visiting the accident site a few days ago, ruling BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Dharambir Singh had alleged violation of several laid down norms for mining at four sites in the Dadam mining zone.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Sunday demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Holding the state's BJP-JJP government responsible for the incident, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda had on Saturday alleged that there had been a ''scam of thousands of crores'' in the Dadam mining zone.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too had alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Manohar Lal Khattar regime. PTI SUN VSD IJT

