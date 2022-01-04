Ex-BJP MLA escapes Maoist attack, red rebels slit throats of 2 cops

Former BJP MLA from Manoharpur, Gurucharan Nayak, on Tuesday narrowly escaped a Maoist attack in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district but the red rebels slit the throats of his two policemen bodyguards and snatched three AK-47 rifles before escaping from the spot, a senior officer said.

Opposition BJP alleged that ''jungle raj'' (lawlessness) prevails in Jharkhand and said that it will stage demonstrations in various parts of the state on Wednesday against the attack.

Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Dilip Khalkho said that the attack by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit took place in Jheelruwa village in Goilkera police station area after a football match in which Nayak was the chief guest.

''Soon after the local football match was over, the Maoists, who were in the crowd of football-watchers, suddenly attacked Nayak. He somehow managed to escape with the help of his policemen bodyguards.

''The Maoists, however, slit the throats of his two policemen bodyguards and snatched their AK-47 rifles. They also snatched a similar rifle from another security personnel and fled the spot,'' the officer said.

The two slain policemen have been identified as Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembrom, while the third one who managed to escape is Ramkumar Tudu and he is injured, he said.

More security forces have been sent to the spot which is in a forested area and further details are awaited, he said.

''A total of 15-20 Maoists suddenly attacked me with country-made firearms, machetes, axes and other sharp weapons. I managed to escape by merging into the crowd, which was around 2,000-3,000 strong, and straightaway went to nearby Sonua police station for safety,'' Nayak said.

Nayak had a similar narrow escape when he was attacked by Maoists in Anandpur police station area in the district in 2012.

Alleging that ''jungle raj'' prevails in Jharkhand, BJP state president Deepak Prakash said that the party will hold demonstrations in various parts of the state against the incident, while BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi will visit the spot on Wednesday.

''The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and it needs immediate attention. The government has turned insensitive towards peoples' plight,'' Union minister Arjun Munda said.

BJP national vice president Raghubar Das demanded compensation and jobs to the dependents of the slain policemen.

