PM has shown 'dharm-satta' is above 'raj-satta': Gujarat BJP president

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his conduct in public life over the decades, has established that 'dharm-satta' (rule based on religion) is above or superior to 'raj-satta' (rule of kings).

The PM has also warned India's enemies to refrain from doing any mischief or else face a surgical strike in their territory, he said.

''With his conduct, Modi has established that dharm-satta is above raj-satta. This was reflected when he took oath as Gujarat CM in 2002...he took over the reins of the state after taking blessings from saints.

''Again he took blessings of saints in 2014 and bowed his head on the steps of Parliament after assuming the office of PM,'' said Paatil.

The BJP leader was speaking at 'Dharmacharya Ashirvad Samaroh' organised at the Sabaramti Riverfront here. The gathering saw the presence of several religious leaders and seers from all over Gujarat.

The gathering was organized by the ruling BJP so that seers can give their blessings to Modi for renovating the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

''People of the entire world are mesmerised after seeing the grandness of the renovated temple. But, PM Modi did not just build or renovate temples. He had also warned India's enemies to refrain from doing any mischief or else we will not hesitate in conducting a surgical strike in their territory,'' said Paatil.

He said a Hindu can never be an aggressor, but at the same time he is not a coward too.

''A Hindu can never be an aggressor. No Hindu king has ever invaded a country to capture its land. But, simultaneously, PM Modi has played a key role in conveying a message that Hindu is not coward also,'' the Lok Sabha MP from Navsari said in his address.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

On behalf of the CM, Paatil assured the seers and saints that the Gujarat government will soon take a decision on two of their demands - consider temple electricity connection as residential instead of commercial and increase grants or subsidy for cow shelters.

''I have conveyed both these demands to the CM and he has promised that a decision will be taken soon in this regard,'' said Paatil.

