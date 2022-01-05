Adityanath hits out at SP, says Akhilesh govt was worshipper of Kans

In a veiled attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of not doing anything for Mathura and other religious places associated with Lord Krishna, and termed the previous SP government as ''worshiper of Kans''.

He accused the previous government of creating a Kans that resulted in the Jawahar Bagh incident, in which 29 people were killed in June 2016 when police forcibly tried to evict squatters who were backed by Ram Vriksh Yadav.

Adityanath's comment came a day after Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government in the upcoming Assembly polls and establish ''Ram Rajya'' in UP.

Addressing a public gathering in Aligarh after inaugurating the 660 MW Harduaganj thermal power plant, he said, ''While I am inaugurating the power project here, some people are dreaming in Lucknow. Lord Krishna would be coming in their dreams and tell them to shed tears over their failures. The work that they have not been able to do, the BJP government is doing.'' Adityanath said in the dreams, Lord Krishna must have told them that when they were in power, they ''failed'' to do anything for Mathura, Barsana, Vrindavan, Gokul and Baldev. ''Nobody bothered about Lord Krishna during that time. They were worshippers of Kans and used to create Kans. And when Kans was created, the incident of Jawahar Bagh took place in which SP (City) Mukul Dwivdei attained martyrdom,'' Adityanath said. In the violence at Mathura's Jawahar Bagh park, 29 people, including two police officials, were killed during a drive to evict squatters. Members of the Azad Bharat Vidhik Vaicharik Kranti Satyagrahi cult, led by Ram Vriksh Yadav, had encroached on the 270-acre Jawahar Bagh, which was government land, for two years and clashed with police when they tried to evict them. Ram Vriksh Yadav too was killed in the encounter.

The BJP government has given Covid vaccines and foodgrains at no cost to the poor but had the SP, BSP or Congress been in power, they would have eaten foodgrains meant for them and swallowed the money for free vaccination, Adityanath claimed.

After doing so, these parties would have left like former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled his country after the Taliban took over, he alleged.

''During the Covid pandemic, they did not step out of their homes. Babua was not seen for 20 months. Now, the third wave of coronavirus is also coming,'' the chief minister said in an apparent reference to Akhilesh Yadav. The chief minister alleged that today when bulldozers are being run on properties criminals, people sitting in Saifai (ancestral home of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) and brother-sister duo (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) are most troubled.

Behanji, apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati, is saying why to use bulldozers, he said.

Targeting the SP chief in Deoband, Adityanath said, ''Till now the chameleon was known to change colour but now Babua (Akhilesh Yadav) is also saying that if he had been there, he would have got the Ram temple built. This could put even the chameleon to shame.'' ''Can those who used to open fire at Ram bhakts be expected to get the Shri Ram temple built in Ayodhya. When daughters were molested, they used to say that sometimes such mistakes do happen, but now the difference is that action is taken in all such cases,'' the CM said.

The chief minister addressed a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of ATS Commando Centre at Deoband in Saharanpur district.

