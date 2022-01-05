Left Menu

Owaisi slams BJP, Cong over 'dharma sansad' hate speech cases in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over the issue of alleged hate speeches delivered in 'dharma sansad' (religious council) in the states ruled by the two parties.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 11:24 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Moradabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over the issue of alleged hate speeches delivered in 'dharma sansad' (religious council) in the states ruled by the two parties. "Dharma sansad held Uttarakhand discussed eliminating Muslims. Similarly, dharma sansad held in Raipur also talked about eliminating Muslims. In Uttarakhand, BJP is in power and Congress in Chhattisgarh, but no action is being taken by the two governments against anyone," said Owaisi.

"People say I give provocative speeches, I do not give provocative speeches, I just provide the proof of being alive. If saving the Constitution falls under inflammatory speech, so we will keep talking like this," he added. Owaisi made the comments on Tuesday while addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

This comes days after Chhattisgarh Police have arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' held in Raipur on December 26. Meanwhile, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case of alleged hate speech delivered during 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar.

Haridwar police have registered an FIR against Yeti Narasimhanand, Sagar Sindhuraj, Dharm Das, Annapurna and Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

