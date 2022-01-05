Left Menu

PM Modi greets former BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi on birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 88th birthday on Wednesday.

''Birthday wishes to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. He is widely respected for his intellect and monumental contributions to national development. He has been at the forefront of grooming many Karyakartas. Prayers for his long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.

A former union minister, Joshi was part of the BJP's leadership troika in the late 80s and 90s along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

