Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from the hospital after gut blockage

Reuters | Brasília | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:23 IST
Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: Wikipedia
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning, two days after being admitted with intestinal obstruction.

"Being discharged now. Thank you all," Bolsonaro tweeted alongside a photo of himself and his doctors giving a thumbs-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

