Odisha govt approves proposal for amendment of Sri Jagannath Temple Act

Odisha government Wednesday approved a proposal for the amendment of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 for hassle-free settlement of Lord Jagannath Temple land and related issues.The proposal of amendment and promulgation of ordinance in this regard was passed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Describing the decision as historic, state Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said the process for settlement of Jagannath Temple will be further simplified by making required changes in the law.The existing process under the Act is time consuming and takes almost three to four years.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha government Wednesday approved a proposal for the amendment of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 for hassle-free settlement of Lord Jagannath Temple land and related issues.

The proposal of amendment and promulgation of ordinance in this regard was passed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Describing the decision as “historic”, state Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said the process for settlement of Jagannath Temple will be further simplified by making required changes in the law.

“The existing process under the Act is time consuming and takes almost three to four years. Besides, thousands of applications under the uniform policy introduced in 2003 for registration of the land in Puri and Khurda districts have been pending with the state government. The cabinet has decided to confer prompt land rights by decentralising the process,” he said.

Asserting that this will resolve the problem of people residing on the temple land for over four decades, he said that in the process the temple will earn something.

Law Minister Pratap Jena said that the amendment will allow lease, transfer and sale of the temple land. “The decision is historic as it will pave way for settlement of the temple lands pending for years,” he said.

The minister said those residing on temple land will be able to get patta with the process having been simplified. “They can approach the temple managing committee, temple administration and district collectors, who can now take a decision in this regard,” he said.

Earlier, prior approval of the state government was required for sale, lease and transfer of immovable property and lands belonging to the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

