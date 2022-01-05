Security lapse during PM's Punjab visit a criminal conspiracy: MP CM; slams Cong, Gandhi family

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday termed the ''security lapse'' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab a ''criminal conspiracy'' and said the people of the country will never forgive Congress over the incident.

In a statement, Chouhan alleged that the way the Congress, the Congress government and the Gandhi family have played with the Prime Minister's security, is something that has never happened in this country.

“It is the responsibility of state governments to provide security to the Prime Minister. They have not played with the security of the PM, but that of the nation. It is a criminal conspiracy and the people of the country will never forgive Congress for it,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan stated that he was thankful to God for ''ensuring'' that PM Modi is safe.

“The Congress, the Congress government and the Gandhi family would have left no stone unturned. The way they have played with the Prime Minister's security is something that has never happened in this country. Does Congress, the Congress government and the Gandhi family harbour so much hatred that they even played with the Prime Minister's security?'' he asked.

The blessings of crores of people in the country are with the Prime Minister, Chouhan said.

The prime minister, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union home ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also strongly condemned the incident of the ''security lapse''.

