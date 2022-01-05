US imposes sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilise the region and undermine peace accords.
The Treasury Department also alleged that Dodik has used his leadership position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery.
