BJP announces 24-member election committee for UP polls

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its 24-member election committee for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its 24-member election committee for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Many party veterans are a part of this committee. The members of this committee include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party's state chief Swatantra Dev Sing, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, assistant general secretary Karmveer Singh, former state president and MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya, vice-president Rekha Verma and general secretary Arun Singh.

Apart from them, the list also includes state cabinet minister Suresh Khanna, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, state cabinet minister Brijesh Pathak, MoS Sanjiv Balyan, national secretary and MP Vinod Sonkar, MP Rajveer Singh, MoS SP Singh Baghel, MLA and vice-president Salil Vishnoi and state general and MLC Ashwini Tyagi. The ex-officio members include MP and Mahila Morcha state president Gita Shakya.

Notably, this committee is charged with a range of duties from shortlisting candidates to election campaigning. The elections to 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats will be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

