Puducherry gets new Collector

Puducherry, Jan 5 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has posted Secretary to government E Vallavan, an IAS officer, as Collector of the Union Territory. Vallavan would continue to hold the charge of Secretary to Local Administration , Information and Publicity Departments, besides the post of Excise Commissioner, a press release said here.

The appointment of Vallavan as Collector comes into immediate effect, said the release.

He succeeds Purva Garg who was transferred to Chandigarh in the last week of December.

