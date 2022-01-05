Happenings in Punjab show "utter carelessness" of administration: Sitharaman

Left Menu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of a state government to ensure safe passage for the Prime Minister and the happenings in Punjab reflect utter carelessness of the administration.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union home ministry described as a major lapse in his security.Sitharaman, in a series of tweets, said Wednesdays happenings in Punjab are a cause for concern.PMOIndia was to pay respects to shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs.

05-01-2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of a state government to ensure safe passage for the Prime Minister and the happenings in Punjab reflect ''utter carelessness'' of the administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union home ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

Sitharaman, in a series of tweets, said Wednesday's happenings in Punjab are a cause for concern.

''@PMOIndia was to pay respects to shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs. Also he was to launch several developmental programmes. The utter carelessness shown by the administration led by CM @CHARANJITCHANNI and his explanations later do not add up,'' she tweeted.

Stating that it is the responsibility of a state's administration to ensure safe passage for the Prime Minister's movement, Sitharaman said, ''@INCIndia has shown it not only shirks its duties towards the head of Indian government but also cares nothing for his safety.'' She said Punjab government claims 10,000 security personnel were deployed.

''How come they failed to ensure @PMOIndia's movement? Also CM @CHARANJITCHANNI claimed to isolate himself due to his close aide being COVID +ve,but addressed press in person without a mask? Disgraceful and petty,'' the minister added.

In a statement, the home ministry said after the ''major lapse'' in security in the Prime Minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry has also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret after Modi had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

